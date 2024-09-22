Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows the moment murderer Ross Hamilton threatened partygoers with ju-jitsu moves before using a hidden piece of broken glass to stab Reece Newcombe, new dad and boxing coach and friend of ex-footballer Ian Wright, in the neck.

Horrifying video shows the moment a murderer threatened clubbers with ju-jitsu moves before fatally stabbing a new dad in the neck with a piece of broken glass.

During the early hours of November 26 2022, Ross Hamilton was in an aggressive and agitated state outside Viva nightclub in Richmond. Hamilton’s behaviour led to him assaulting another man outside the club. He remained there for another 30 minutes aggressively taunting security staff and others waiting for taxis.

Reece Newcombe intervened and he and Hamilton got into a fight. Hamilton used a broken piece of glass to stab Reece in the neck, before leaving the scene in a vehicle. Reece was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead some hours later.

Custody image of Ross Hamilton. | Met Police

Witness accounts and CCTV identified that Hamilton had spent much of the night being aggressive and unpredictable to a number of unconnected people, before his fateful interaction with Reece - who reportedly helped train Ian Wright and other celebrities for a charity boxing match in 2014.

Hamilton, knowing he was the subject of an extensive police manhunt, handed himself in to police two days later and, on November 30 2022, was charged with Reece’s murder.

On September 20 2024, at the Old Bailey, Ross Hamilton, 34 (23.08.90), of Wood Lane in Isleworth, was found guilty of murder and the assault of another partygoer. He is remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on October 11 2024.

A spokesperson for Reece Newcombe’s family said: “Reece in life was the shining light at the centre of our loving family. That light was brutally snubbed out by the murderous moronic actions of Ross Hamilton, a callous bully on 26 November 2022.

“Reece was only able to enjoy being a father to his baby daughter for five months. His second daughter whom he would never get to see was born the following summer of 2023 .

“We, his family, are forced to navigate this cruel existence without him as we walk forward in life completely heartbroken. We will love you for eternity our beloved beautiful Reece.”