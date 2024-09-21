This video More videos

CCTV, released with permission of the victim’s family, shows 21-year-old Joshua Saxton repeatedly punching a man who tried to act as a peacemaker when his godson was attacked by another man outside a nightclub - leaving him blind in one eye.

The family of the victim agreed for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to release an edited version of the footage to raise awareness of the consequences of assaults and drinking too much.

Joshua Saxton threw a volley of punches at the forty-year-old victim in the incident, which happened at around 2am on November 19 2023.

The victim was acting as a peacemaker after an argument started between two groups outside a Warrington town centre nightclub, intervening when his godson was attacked by another man.

Saxton punched the victim in the face, causing him to stumble away, clearly in agony, holding his eye. Saxton then ran after him and punched him repeatedly until he fell to the floor.

Saxton ran away from the scene but was captured on CCTV and was arrested a short distance away with the victim’s blood on his shoe.

The victim tragically lost the sight in his right eye. He had enjoyed exercising - including cycling and swimming - however his partial blindness has severely restricted these activities. He also had to give up his business as a delivery driver and had been surviving on Universal Credit.