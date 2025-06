Police are advising people to avoid the area.

The A6 has re-opened following a fatal crash between Kibworth Beauchamp and the Foxton.

The crash happened at about 6.15am.

A single vehicle – a grey Mazda 3 Tamura – left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Sadly one of the passengers in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving (see more in the story link above).