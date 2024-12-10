Man arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving following fatal crash on A6 near Kibworth

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash on the A6 near Kibworth this morning (Tuesday December 10).

The incident was reported just after 5.45am and involved a single vehicle – a grey Mazda 3 Tamura – which left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other passengers, one woman and two men, in the vehicle and the driver were all taken to hospital. Injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A6 this morning and witnessed the collision. They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on Dash cam equipment.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

The vehicle was travelling county bound from Leicester towards Market Harborough.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact 101 or via http://leicspolice.link/Tp7F6, quoting incident 74 of 10 December.