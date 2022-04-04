Former Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole

The family of former Chief Constable Simon Cole have paid tribute to Simon describing the “huge impact” he had on so many people and thanking everyone for their support and kind words.

Simon’s wife, Jo Cole said: “We would like to thank everybody who has shared well wishes with us. Your kind words have given us comfort and support.

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of Simon.

“Our family knows we have to share this grief with so many people who knew Simon, but this must also be a private moment for us as we come to terms with what has happened.

“Simon had such a huge impact on so many people, through his many years with the police but also through charities and sports clubs. He had a huge energy for life and everything he did was about making things better for people.

“We are not sure how we will manage to come to terms with Simon not being here. We were planning many exciting things for his retirement. In the last few weeks of his job as Chief Constable, I know that he was moved by the love, support and admiration that his colleagues gave him and how kind the community were to him about what he had achieved in his career.

“We have to find strength now to live our lives without him.