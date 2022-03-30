Former Leicestershire Chief Constable found dead at his home in Kibworth - just 12 days after he retired

Simon Cole

Simon Cole, the former Chief Constable of Leicestershire, has died today (Wednesday), just 12 days after he retired from the force.

Mr Cole, who was 55, was found dead at his home in Kibworth Harcourt in the early hours of today.

The county’s highly-respected former top officer carved out an outstanding career in the police for over 30 years.

Mr Cole’s death has now been referred to the Coroner, Leicestershire Police said tonight.

He was the UK’s longest-serving chief constable when he stepped down on Friday March 18 after carrying out the high-pressure law enforcement role for 12 years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Simon’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said the force.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon.

“Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support them as much as we can.

“We want to respect their privacy and the Coroner’s process and would ask that the public and media do so too,” said Mr Nixon.

“We are offering support to our staff and those who worked closely with Simon.

“I know Simon had a great impact on many of the communities of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland and his death will be a great loss to many of the people he worked with.

“All we can do is pull together and mourn the loss of a greatly respected man.”

A public book of condolence will be established in the coming days via the Leicestershire Police website.

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council, told the Harborough Mail tonight: “This is truly shocking news.

“I am absolutely shocked.

“Simon Cole lived not too far away from me in Kibworth and we did know each other outside work as well,” said Cllr King.

“My sincerest condolences go out to his family, his friends and all of his policing colleagues.

“I am still stunned by this awful news.

“Simon was involved with the youth rugby club here in Kibworth that my lad was.

“He was a genuinely good man.

“Simon had an excellent career in the police and was an outstanding public servant to the people of Harborough, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews said tonight: “I am shocked and extremely saddened to hear this tragic news.

“Simon Cole was the epitome of a great Chief Constable whose commitment to public service has been unswerving.

“We live in a safer place thanks to his leadership.

“I know that the officers and staff, past and present, of Leicestershire Police will feel his death keenly,” said Mr Matthews, who also lives in Kibworth.

“It was always clear to me that he was held in high regard and with genuine affection at all levels and I ask that people remember that in the coming days.

“They will be grieving.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues.

“I sincerely hope that they are given the time and space to grieve in peace.”The leader of Leicestershire County Council, Nick Rushton, has also issued a heartfelt tribute.Cllr Rushton said: “I’m terribly shocked and saddened to learn of this awful news.

“Simon was the youngest ever Chief Constable appointed for Leicestershire and Rutland, as well as the longest serving."We have lost an outstanding public servant whose mission in life was dedicated to making our communities stronger and safer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his police colleagues and with his family at this sad time,” said Cllr Rushton.“I have ordered the County flag to be flown at half-mast as a tribute to the life of Simon Cole QPM.”

Mr Cole grew up in Leicestershire and took up his position as Chief Constable of the force in June 2010.

Having been educated in Market Bosworth, Northampton, Oadby and Colchester, Simon joined West Midlands Police on the Graduate Entry Scheme.

Simon joined Hampshire Police in 2003 as Assistant Chief Constable where he led on delivering Neighbourhood Policing.

He became Deputy Chief Constable in 2008 before returning to Leicestershire as Chief.

Locally Simon represented the force on the Strategic Partnership Board, working with partners from all over the force area to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

He had a huge impact on national policing portfolios and held a number of voluntary roles including;

· Visiting Fellow of the Department of Criminology, University of Leicester

· Member of the De Montfort University Faculty of Law Advisory Group

· Vice President Leicestershire Guides

· Vice President Leicestershire Scouts

· Vice President of Police Mutual, which aims to support members of the police family

· Board Member of De Montfort University (2017-2020)

· Trustee of Care of Police Survivors Charity

· Member, Oadby and Knighton Multi Academy Trust

He was a keen sportsman chairing the Leicestershire Police Sports and Leisure Section, Force Benevolent Fund and Police Sport UK National (PSUK) Lawn Tennis, cricket and Rugby Sections.

He was awarded a BA (Hons) in English Literature from the University of Durham, an MA in History from University College, Worcester, and a Diploma in Criminology and Policing from Cambridge University.

In 2014 Simon was very proud to be awarded the prestigious Queen's Police Medal in the New Year's Honours List and was also awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts by De Montfort University.

In 2020, Simon was awarded the Sir Robert Peel Medal by the Institute of Criminology at Cambridge University.

The Sir Robert Peel Medal is awarded annually for Outstanding Leadership in Evidence Based Policing.