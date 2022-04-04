Leicestershire Police open book of condolence for their former Chief Constable Simon Cole

Tributes have been paid to former Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole

Leicestershire Police have opened a book of condolence for their former Chief Constable Simon Cole.

Simon was sadly found dead at his home in Kibworth Harcourt on Wednesday morning (March 30).

Simon, 55, recently retired from policing after 12 years as Chief of Leicestershire Police and after more than 30 years in uniform.

Leicestershire Police said tributes have been flooding in, adding: "From messages already received, it’s clear to see the impact that Simon’s service had on so many people – in policing, in the communities of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, and beyond.

The book of condolence will bring together the tributes to Simon. Click here to access it.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has contacted the force in different ways since finding out about Simon’s death. Your kind words are appreciated at this most challenging time. I know his family are grateful for the messages of support and condolence. I ask all, please, to continue to respect their privacy.”

Simon’s family have asked that donations are made to Care of Police Survivors (COPS) in his name in lieu of flowers: Care of Police Survivors - Support for Bereaved Families | COPS UK (ukcops.org)

Anyone wishing to send flowers is asked to send them to Leicestershire Police Force Headquarters, St Johns, Enderby.