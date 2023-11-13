Harborough Golf Club's female captain hands over donation to charity close to her heart

Director of the Meniere Society, Natasha Harrington-Benton and ladies captain Carole Hallam.

Market Harborough Golf Club’s female captain has handed over a £2,000 donation to charity.

The Ladies Section at Market Harborough Golf Club held its Annual General where the ladies’ captain hands over her role to the 2024 captain.

And as she left the position, Carole Hallam handed over a donation to The Ménière’s Society.

The charity is close to her heart as Carole suffers with the disease, and in her time as captain has held several charity events raising funds.

She said: “Ménière’s disease is a long term, progressive vestibular condition affecting the balance and hearing parts of the inner ear. Symptoms are acute attacks of vertigo, fluctuating tinnitus, increasing deafness, and a feeling of pressure in the ear. Around 1 in 1,000 suffer with the illness in the UK.”