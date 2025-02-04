‘Exciting future’ for Harborough's 'flagship' market as it bags national award

Gail Bates and Kirstie Field from Harborough District Council receive the award from competition organisers and supporters. Photo: NABMA

Harborough Market has bagged a national award for Best Small Indoor Market.

The award was presented at The Great British Market Awards 2025, hosted by the National Association of British Market Authorities, last week.

The awards aim to celebrate the vibrant contributions of markets across the UK to local communities, tourism, and economic regeneration.

The market was praised for its efforts to successfully boost occupancy and footfall, including a number of events

Market support assistant Kirstie Field, market officers Fiona Lamont and Bruce Martin with manager Gail Bates.

Last year, the awards body crowned the district council’s market and events manager Gail Bates Small Market Manager of the Year.

Gail led a significant revamp of the town’s historic market, creating a thriving and community-centred marketplace with events including the Comedy Festival and Young Trader Markets.

After the effects of the pandemic had taken their toll, Gail and her team set to work to breathe new life into the market, including a re-brand, a

new website and refurbishment work.

She told press she and her team were ‘over the moon’, adding it was ‘the result of really hard work from the team and traders’ and ‘very well deserved and a great achievement for the town’.

Now the market has 25 permanent traders and more than 100 casual traders selling produce from fruit and veg, cheese and fish to clothing, accessories, gifts, haberdashery and biltong.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The market has built a positive and supportive engagement with its traders and is a great supporter for the

National Young Traders Market. It has drawn down considerable external funding, matched with local capital funding, to make improvements to

the ageing building in which it operates.

“The market has enjoyed rebranding; it has a growing social media presence. It also works with a local comedy festival to create a district wide weekend of comedy in different local venues, with the market being a focal point. The market is transformed into a 300-seat venue for various performances. This market is regarded as a flagship for its council operator. With a small team of four personnel, it has achieved much and looks forward to its future with great excitement.”

The market hall is hosting Leicester Comedy Festival shows on the weekend of February 15 and 16.