Tyler Clarke is believed to have been in the Market Harborough area during the early hours of this morning (Friday).

The 19-year-old has not been seen since and his family and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Tyler is described as around 6ft 1ins tall with short, wavy blonde hair. He is clean shaven and wears glasses.