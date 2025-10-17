Welland Park Academy celebrates Top-3 Leicestershire position in English & Maths GCSEs

We are thrilled to announce that Welland Park Academy students have achieved a stellar new high — ranking 3rd in Leicestershire for the proportion of students attaining Grade 5 or above in both English and Mathematics GCSE.

This marks a significant leap from last year’s position of 5th in the county, underlining the school’s dedication to continual improvement and academic excellence.

“It’s a huge achievement for the school, and a testament to the incredible hard work of our staff and students,” said Pete Leatherland, Principal of Welland Park. “It means that our students here have the opportunities to move on to their first choices of college, whether that be in Market Harborough or further afield.”

The new ranking stands as public recognition of Welland Park’s commitment to raising standards and supporting every learner to reach their potential.

Overall performance as confirmed today in the DFE published results at end of key stage 4 in 2025 - all pupils Source: https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/

x8g3qyt For students, the impact of this achievement is more than just a statistic. Securing higher grades in English and Maths opens doors to a wider range of post-16 options — whether in A Levels, vocational pathways, or further education. As Principal Leatherland noted, this boost in performance ensures that more students can access their first-choice college placements, locally in Market Harborough or even beyond.Staff, students, governors and the wider school community all played their part in this success. Teachers’ dedication to refining lessons, targeted support for students, and a culture of high expectations have combined to produce this outstanding result.

This success also sends a clear signal to parents, prospective students, and the wider community: Welland Park Academy, an already excellent education provider, is rising further. The improvement from 5th to 3rd demonstrates that the school’s strategies are yielding results, and that ambition is being matched by performance.

The whole school celebrates this milestone — and looks forward to building on it in the years to come.