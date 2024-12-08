Market Harborough volunteer wins prestigious award for inspiring women to walk and supporting the MS Society

Jemma Redden, a dedicated community leader and disability advocate from Market Harborough, has been named Volunteer of the Year at the Harborough District Community Awards.

Recognised for her remarkable efforts in establishing a women-only walking group in Market Harborough, Jemma's contributions have enriched the community's physical and mental well-being. Her fundraising for the MS Society has further cemented her legacy of making a difference.

Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 16 years ago, Jemma has not let her condition define her. She founded the walking group to provide a safe and welcoming space for women to stay active and foster connections. Her initiative has seen nearly 600 women of all ages come together to share in the joys of walking, promoting physical health and social engagement.

Her passion for helping others doesn't stop there. Jemma is also on a mission to walk 5,000 miles in five years to raise funds and awareness for the MS Society. Through her #Invisible40 campaign, Jemma has already walked thousands of miles, often accompanied by her loyal pug, Max. Her journey highlights the challenges faced by those with invisible disabilities, demonstrating courage, resilience, and community spirit.

Jemma Redden wearing an MS Society Tshirt holding her pug dog Max

Cllr Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, praised Jemma's work at the awards ceremony, saying: “We have so many fantastic volunteers and community groups in our district, and they all make a significant difference to the lives of individuals or the wider community. Jemma’s contributions are truly inspiring, and it’s an honour to recognise her efforts tonight.”

Jemma expressed her gratitude for the award: “I’m deeply honoured to receive this recognition. The walking group and my fundraising for the MS Society have given me a renewed purpose and a way to connect with others. It’s humbling to see how these small steps can have a big impact on our community.”

The Harborough District Community Awards celebrate individuals and groups who make a valuable contribution to the district. Winners were selected by a panel from the council and Voluntary Action LeicesterShire, with the awards ceremony held on December 5th at Welland Park Academy, Market Harborough.

For more information about Jemma's walking challenge or to support her fundraising for the MS Society, visit her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jemma-redden.