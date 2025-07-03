Collection of Beatles autographs to go under the hammer in Market Harborough

Signed photographs and letters which feature in the auction

Four full sets of fresh-to-market Beatles autographs will be auctioned in Market Harborough on Tuesday, July 8th.

The sale at Gildings Auctioneers features the collection of Melton Mowbray-based Kevin Bourgault, an avid Beatles fan who as a schoolboy, made it his mission to acquire John, Paul, George and Ringo's signatures.

The auction also includes a signed letter from the legendary Beatles producer George Martin and correspondence from the Beatles Fan Club’s longstanding secretary Freda Kelly.

One set of autographs, signed on a sheet of fan club-headed paper, was received by 13-year-old Kevin circa 1963. In his letter, Kevin cheekily explained that he was running out of pennies for return postage. So, as well as including the signatures of all four band members, the reply written by Ringo Starr says, ‘To Kevin, Ta for your letter which Freda passed onto us. Sorry to hear of your financial predicament! Here, as asked for, are our GENUINE autos. Hope they are O.K., Regards from The Beatles.’

Autographs in a 1963 letter written to Kevin Bourgault from Ringo Starr

This set of autographs is being offered alongside six letters and other ephemera in one lot, estimated at £1,500 - £2,000. Five letters are from Freda Kelly on fan club-headed paper. Another, dating from June 1966, is on AIR Studios-headed paper. In this reply, Kevin failed to acquire more Beatles autographs but inadvertently gained George Martin’s signature as he explained, ‘If I had them writing autographs on the recording sessions for all the people who ask me, we would never have time to make any recordings!’

Another full set of signatures, written on a 1964 booklet titled ‘Beatles Ltd’ is being offered with a guide price of £3,000 - £5,000. It is being sold in one lot with a letter Kevin received from Freda Kelly in 1966 saying, ‘I can get you a copy of Beatles Ltd. It is seven shillings and sixpence but it’s worth it.’ Taking her up on the offer, which cost him the equivalent of about £8 in today’s money, he duly received it fully signed on the first page and multiple times by all four Beatles next to their photographs throughout.

Two further sets of signatures on black and white publicity cards are estimated at £300 - £400 and £500 - £800. Although still highly collectable, these guide prices reflect the fact that the ink on these sets has faded significantly, with one set only visible through pen indentations.

“Freda Kelly took on the role of fan club secretary because she knew the group in Liverpool, and when the boys took off, she was full time and more,” comments Kevin Bourgault. “I decided to take a chance with the booklet to see if Freda would get it signed, and she obviously liked my prose! So, all three of the sets came from the fan club apart from the publicity card where the ink has faded the most, which I managed to beg from a friend’s sister!”

A signed Beatles publicity card

The extent of Beatlemania was reflected in the experience of Freda Kelly, who regularly worked until 3am answering fan mail. Not realising she would be inundated by hundreds of letters a day when she started her job against the advice of her father aged 17 in 1962, she initially used her family home address for fan club correspondence. This is shown on the 1963 set of signatures on fan club notepaper headed ‘107 Brookdale Road, Liverpool’, as opposed to later letters sent from the fan club’s Covent Garden base in London.

“We’re delighted to be offering Kevin Bourgault’s Beatles autographs and letters as this type of memorabilia always reignites the flame of Beatlemania among collectors,” comments Gildings director Will Gilding. “Fresh to market Beatles autographs are rare, and it’s not often we come across a vendor with more than one set, so even though their condition varies, we anticipate that bidding will be brisk for Kevin’s four fab sets from the Fab Four!”

The Antiques & Collectors auction will take place online and in Gildings’ saleroom at 10am on Tuesday 8th July. To view it online please visit https://www.gildings.co.uk/auction/search/?au=352. Those with a similar collection they are interested in selling can arrange a free valuation on 01858 410414.