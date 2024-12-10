Boxercise training camp to help more people get active with long term health conditions

Boxercise, the world’s leading boxing fitness training provider, has just introduced its first long term health condition focused weekend training camp in the UK for existing Boxercise instructors.

The course was run by lead coach, Alex Van Klooster, who is already running a successful programme in the Netherlands for boxing coaches, and works regularly as part of a neurology team running Boxercise sessions across Europe.

This two-day training programme was developed to give UK Boxercise fitness professionals a clearer understanding of neurological conditions through discussions with a neurologist and physiotherapy professional, followed by practical sessions focusing on Boxercise delivery and adaptations.

Alex Van Klooster said:

Non-contact boxing can be a fun and social way for people with long term health conditions to get active.

“We wanted to help instructors to be better informed to deliver fun targeted non-contact pad work sessions for their clients who have neurological or long term health conditions.

“Boxercise sessions are designed to teach participants a range of non-contact boxing drills and instruct them on the best ways to help people box for fitness in a safe and manageable way.

“Non-contact boxing can be a great way for people living with long term health conditions to lead an active lifestyle as contact is not permitted and the boxing drills are conducted in a controlled and manageable way. Non-contact boxing can also help with cardiovascular health, balance, muscle strength and coordination, plus it can be done from a seated or standing position.”

The 26 participants in the latest training session attended from across the UK, including from as far afield as Edinburgh and Devon, and Boxercise UK now plans to deliver even more coaching sessions for exercise and physical activity professionals in the future.

Andy Wake, Lead Coach at Boxercise UK, said:

“For many years the public has benefited from taking part in Boxercise classes. Now with this additional training our coaches can be more confident and educated in providing pad work sessions. It’s hoped these new coaches will encourage more people to enjoy being active.

“The benefits of exercise are well documented for people living with long term health conditions and it’s important to make physical activity as vigorous as possible and to build it into a person’s routine. Above all, it’s about finding something you enjoy and want to keep doing.

“Boxercise is a very adaptable activity which can be enjoyed in a range of environments, it’s also accessible for all ages and no prior boxing experience is needed.”

For more information about joining a Boxercise UK training session, please visit https://www.boxercise.co.uk/instructor-search