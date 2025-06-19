Senior planning expert joins growing team at Fisher German

A leading property consultancy has appointed a senior planning expert to its expanding team following a 13-year career in local government and the public sector.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Johnson has joined Fisher German from Erewash Borough Council in Derbyshire where he began his planning career in 2012.

He brings his wealth of experience in the planning sector, including managing planning applications and decision-making processes, to the ever-growing planning team in the Ashby office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is in strategic planning and policy development where Andrew’s expertise will benefit Fisher German’s clients across the UK.

Fisher German’s Andrew Johnson with Angela Brooks

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed the theoretical and long-term side of planning – looking at how places evolve and what we can do today to shape their future.

“Having worked on the forward-thinking side of development management, I’m now keen to support landowners and promoters, and to work closely with Fisher German’s development agency team, to bring together strategy and delivery.”

Andrew studied geography at Sheffield Hallam University before completinga Masters degree in Town & Regional Planning at the University of Sheffield. His academic and professional background has led to his interest in place-making, society, and the built environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously collaborated with members of Fisher German’s team – including James Beverley, Scott O’Dell and Jenny Occleshaw – through the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Young Planners committee, Andrew had earmarked the firm as a natural next step in his career.

“I see Fisher German as an ambitious business that values collaboration across all the different disciplines of the company,” he added.

“I’m excited to be part of a team that’s helping shape the future of places across the UK.”

Partner Angela Brooks, who heads up the strategic planning team at Fisher German, said Andrew’s appointment reflects Fisher German’s continued growth and commitment to attracting talent with both practical and strategic planning expertise.

"We’re delighted to welcome Andrew to the team,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His strong foundation in public sector planning and clear enthusiasm for strategic policy will add real value to the work we do across the country.

“Andrew brings the kind of insight and mindset that aligns perfectly with our collaborative approach to planning and development."