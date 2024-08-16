Nationally acclaimed Harborough saxophone orchestra to play fundraising concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra plays a varied repertoire that ably demonstrates the versatility of the saxophone. From classical music, jazz, swing and big band favourites to modern pop, film and traditional folk songs, there’s something to appeal to all musical tastes.
Nominated for a national award by the Royal Philharmonic Society, Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra features seven different types of saxophone, from the sopranino to the contrabass sax, and makes a truly rousing sound.
Tickets are £12 each (£6 for under 16s), to include a glass of Pimms and nibbles. All profits will be split equally between Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra, which is a registered charity, and the Cottingham Church clock restoration fund, which is raising money to get the church clock working again.
The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available by emailing [email protected], or calling 07594 682671.
For more information, including a showreel demonstrating the kind of music performed by the orchestra, please visit phoenixsax.org.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.