Chocolate - a treat for us, a threat for them! Dogs Trust shares safety tips

Following World Chocolate Day, Dogs Trust Loughborough is reminding dog owners that, although chocolate may be a delight for humans, it can be toxic for our four-legged friends.

Chocolate is poisonous to dogs as it contains theobromine, which dogs and some other animals struggle to metabolise. Symptoms of theobromine toxicity include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive thirst, excitability, drooling, and potentially seizures and fatal heart problems. In some cases, even a tiny amount of consumption can be fatal.

As a nation of chocolate lovers, Dogs Trust is hoping to raise awareness of the risk that the consumption of chocolate poses to our canine companions.

The charity advises:

Never give your pooch any human chocolate as a treat. Ensure that children and visitors understand why and adhere to this rule, too.

Make sure that bins are dog-proof to prevent them from scavenging through rubbish.

Never leave chocolate on tables or kitchen tops where your dog can reach it.

Train your dog to move away from something when you ask them to ‘leave it’. This valuable life skill will be helpful if your dog reaches for something they shouldn’t have.

Keep a close eye on your dog whilst out walking to avoid them eating discarded food that is potentially harmful.

If you think your dog has eaten chocolate, contact your vet immediately.

Victoria Phillips, Veterinary Surgeon Manager at Dogs Trust, says: “As a nation of chocolate and dog lovers, it is important to remind people that what is tasty for us can be toxic for our beloved canine companions.

“As tempting as it may be to share a bite with your furry friend, keeping chocolate and other harmful foods, like raisins and sultanas, out of reach is vital.

“Chocolate contains theobromine, which dogs struggle to metabolise, and even a small amount can make them seriously unwell. If you suspect your dog has eaten chocolate, contact your vet immediately as prompt treatment can save lives.”

For more information and advice about keeping your dog happy and healthy, please visit dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice.