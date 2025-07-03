Spare yourself the blushes at Finsbury Park this year by leaving these items at home before attending Wireless 2025

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wireless 2025 arrives at Finsbury Park in just over a week’s time.

This year sees Canadian superstar Drake headline all three dates, with performances from Burna Boy, Summer Walker and more.

Here’s the official list of banned items ahead of this year’s event - including just how big of a camera you can bring to take photos of the event.

There’s still an air of mystery only a week out from this year’s Wireless Festival, taking place at Finsbury Park from July 11 to July 13, 2025.

Over the last number of months, we’ve known that Drake is set to headline all three days at the festival, along with support from a wide range of acts including British grime collective Boy Better Know. However, with time running out, there have yet to be any other acts fully confirmed for the festival – leading to speculation about who ‘could’ perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one thing is for certain – once again, a number of items have been officially banned from bringing with you to the festival. From the obvious items to some more obscure rules regarding certain paraphernalia, we’ve pulled together the entire list of prohibited items as stipulated in the terms and conditions when picking up a ticket.

We also take a look at if you can take photos this year, and additional guidance regarding what to do if you happen to be a vaper – to bring one or not?

Here’s everything you need to know – and definitely shouldn’t bring with you – to ensure your Wireless experience goes off without a hitch, or holding people up during the inevitable bag searches taking place this year.

What items have been banned from Wireless 2025?

Prevent any dramas at the gates of Wireless 2025 by leaving a number of prohibited items at home. | Getty Images/Canva

Avoid dramas at the gate and refrain from bringing the following items with you to Finsbury Park this year:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aerosols

Airhorns

Alcohol

Animals (except for assistance dogs)

Audio Recorders

Balloons

Barbeques and any kind of cooking apparatus

Bicycles

Blowtorches

Unauthorised Cameras, film or video equipment

Cans

Catapults

Chairs of any sort (including stools, floor seating and shooting sticks)

Clothing/garments/items which promote cultural appropriation

Drinks (including bottled water)

Drones (including toy drones)

Drugs (Illegal substances and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances (NPS) and unidentifiable substances – including Nitrous Oxide and associated equipment, including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)

Gas canisters

Gazebos/parasols/large (golf) umbrellas

Glass (including glass makeup or perfume bottles)

Goods with unauthorised Event or artist logos

Face covering(s) or balaclavas

Food hampers/cool bags/boxes (excessive amounts of food are also prohibited - only a reasonable amount for personal consumption is permitted)

Fires

Firewood

Fireworks

Flags on poles

Flares

Generators of any kind

Hoverboards

Inflatable furniture

Items which may be regarded as weapons

Laser equipment/pens

Liquids/lotions/gels over 100ml

Megaphones

Motorcycle helmets

Penknives

Petrol burners

Pyrotechnics

Radios or walkie talkies

Recording or transmitting equipment

Refillable metal bottles

Roller skates

Scooters and other personal motorized and non-motorized vehicles

Single-use vapes

Sky, paper or ‘Chinese’ lanterns

Skateboards

Sound systems (including personal speakers)

Spray cans

Unauthorized solicitation or marketing materials (e.g., handbills, flyers, stickers)

Unidentified substances

Can I take photos at Wireless 2025?

Yes, photographic and other recording equipment is permitted if it is for personal non-commercial use only.

However, it's important to note the restrictions on cameras: unauthorised cameras, film or video equipment are strictly prohibited, including but not limited to camera stands, lenses (must be less than 6 inches), and selfie sticks. Professional cameras and video/audio equipment are also strictly prohibited. The event organizers reserve the right to charge a licence fee for any commercial use of photographs/visual/audio recordings taken at the Event. The use of drones (including toy drones) is prohibited without written permission.

Can I vape at Wireless 2025?

Due to the UK ban on single-use disposable vapes that has taken place this month, you will not be able to bring them with you to Wireless 2025 (they are on the current banned items list.) However, use of resusable vapes or vape pods should be permitted similar to the guidance offered from other music festival this year.

Looking for a list of banned items ahead of TRNSMT 2025 if you’re making the trip? Check out our list dedicated to avoiding dramas at Glasgow Green this year.