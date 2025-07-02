Spare yourself blushes at Glasgow Green gates and ditch these items before heading to TRNSMT 2025

With TRNSMT 2025 on the horizon, preparation what to bring for an incredible weekend of music is on the cards.

However, no one wants to be the person holding up entrance at the gates of Glasgow Green owing to items they should have left at home.

Here’s all 44 items that are prohibited to bring to TRNSMT this year, alongside guidance on disposable vapes.

It’s just over a week until TRNSMT takes residence at Glasgow Green for another year, with this year’s festival headlined by 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, and Snow Patrol.

The successor to the sorely-missed T In The Park (never forget!), the event is expected to be attended by 120,000 fans across the three days, with an estimated £10 million boom to Glasgow’s economy, based on figures from DF Concerts and Events.

So, it would be a shame that out of the nearly 40,000 people heading to the festival this year daily, you happen to be the one person in the party to be stopped at the gates for bringing in something you shouldn’t.

With the festival stating that bag searches will be in operation at the gates once again, CCTV to keep an eye on everything, and even sniffer dogs to alleviate drugs being brought on site (both legal and illegal), those fancying being a little entrepreneurial might want to have second thoughts after checking out what items are banned from the festival this year.

So, to avoid any blushes, here are 44 items that you should definitely leave at home, along with the question of what to do with disposable vapes – to bring to Glasgow Green, or to leave at home and use alternative means to get your nicotine fix?

What items are prohibited to bring to TRNSMT 2025?

From the obvious to the more obscure - here's the full list of items prohibited on site at TRNSMT 2025. | Getty Images/Canva

The following items have been listed as banned from Glasgow Green this year, as per the terms and conditions regarding tickets to TRNSMT 2025.

Flares

Gas devices

Smoke devices

Fireworks

Sparklers

Confetti cannons

Chinese / sky lanterns

Firewood

Candles or any flames

Excessive amounts of cigarettes and/or vapes

Professional camera/video/audio equipment including removable lenses

Drones

Portable laser equipment

Laser pens

Air horns

Megaphones

Sound systems

Vuvuzelas

Kites

Frisbees

Boomerangs

Spray paint cans

Aerosols over 250ml

Gazebos

Glass bottles/jars/containers

Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets (Hi-Vis)

Fake ID

Flagpoles

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks

Inflatables

Chairs

Any item that could be considered a weapon (including multi-tools)

Illegal drugs

"Legal/herbal" highs

New psychoactive substances

Nitrous oxide (NOS/laughing gas)

Unidentifiable substances

Bags larger than 30cm x 42cm (A3 paper size)

Food (unless authorized for a medical condition)

Any drinks (unless authorized for a medical condition)

Hard plastic water bottles

Metal water bottles

Backpack hydration packs

Are disposable vapes allowed to be brought to TRNSMT 2025?

No - due to the UK-wide ban on single-use disposable vapes that takes place this month, they will not be able to be brought to Glasgow Green this year.

However, those who have refillable pod kits can bring them ‘within reason’ - meaning, excessive amounts that ‘could’ be used to sell on site will be confiscated. Nicotine pouches are also allowed onto the site, but again, within reason.

