Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Death in Paradise’s 14th series starts tonight - what to expect 📺

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Death in Paradise returns for a brand new series tonight.

Episodes will air weekly on BBC One.

Will DI Mervin Wilson decide to stick around in Sant Marie?

A brand new series of Death in Paradise will start in just a matter of hours. Don Gilet returns as the latest British detective dispatched to the beautiful island of Sant Marie.

He has replaced Ralf Little who left at the end of season 13 last year. Gilet made his debut during the 2024 Christmas special - but is now set for his first full season as DI Mervin Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast - including guest stars - has been confirmed for series 14. But what time can you expect the episode to air?

Death in Paradise series 14 cast | BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim

What time is Death in Paradise on TV tonight?

For its 14th series, Death in Paradise will once again be broadcast on BBC One. It is scheduled to start today (Friday January 31) and run for eight weeks - based on previous seasons.

The new episode will start at 9pm and will run for an hour until 10pm. Expect similar timings throughout the season - unless stated otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Death in Paradise tonight?

On its website, Radio Times has the following preview: “Though the team members are looking forward to welcoming a new recruit into their midst, Mervin, in contrast, cannot wait to get away from the island. However, before he catches his flight, he becomes embroiled in the murder of a young man whose body has been recovered from a ravine. The case becomes more compelling when it is discovered the victim has left behind a mysterious message.”

Are you planning on tuning in for the new series of Death in Paradise tonight? Let me know what you think of Don Gilet by email: [email protected].