Unforgotten ITV: what is the theme song - and who sings it? Explained
- Unforgotten is back for a brand new series on ITV.
- The team is tackling a fresh cold case for 2025.
- But what is the theme song heard in each and every episode?
Unforgotten has returned to ITV for its sixth season. The acclaimed drama is back on our screens after two years away.
DCI Jessie James, DI Sunny Khan and the team are tackling yet another cold case - that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout. Find out when the next episode will be on.
The cast has seen new actors added for the sixth season of the long-running crime series. Find out who is in the main roles for the latest episodes.
What is Unforgotten’s theme song?
Regular viewers and new fans alike will be aware of the show’s iconic title sequence, which has featured in every episode since the show began in 2015. But you might not recognise the song used - outside of it being the theme for Unforgotten.
It is a track called All We Do by the English alt-pop duo Oh Wonder. The song was released as a single in 2014, before featuring on the group’s debut album which arrived just over a month before Unforgotten started on ITV.
Who sings the Unforgotten theme song?
As mentioned in the previous section, Oh Wonder is the group responsible for the song used in Unforgotten’s title sequence - All We Do. They are a duo made up of Anthony and Josephine Vander West - who married in 2021.
Formed in 2014, the duo started to release songs that year - including All We Do - before dropping their self-titled debut album in September 2015. It is certified gold in the UK.
Oh Wonder’s two most recent albums were the Covid-era releases 22 Break and its sequel 22 Make. While Josephine started to release solo material in 2024 under the name That Woman.
Unforgotten is not the only show that has featured music from Oh Wonder. The duo’s songs have appeared in episodes of Coronation Street, the BBC drama Doctor Foster as well as the historical drama Reign.
