Unforgotten ITV: why did Nicola Walker leave the show? Reason explained
- Nicola Walker played Cassie Stuart in the first four seasons of the ITV hit.
- But she left at the end of series four and has been replaced by Sinéad Keenan
- What was the reason for her departure?
ITV’s acclaimed drama Unforgotten is back for its sixth season. The Bishop Street team are back tackling another cold case that is keeping viewers guessing.
The final two episodes will air over the next 48 hours starting on Sunday (February 23) and Monday (February 24). See which actors have joined the cast for series six here.
But you might be wondering why the original lead actor Nicola Walker left the show. Here’s all you need to know:
Why did Nicola Walker leave Unforgotten?
The actor played DCI Cassie Stuart in the first four seasons of Unforgotten. The fourth series saw the character returning to work after her breakdown the prior season, needing to complete just three months before she could retire.
However in a dramatic twist, in the penultimate episode of series four Cassie was involved in a car crash as her vehicle. She later dies from her injuries and her death has a lasting impact on DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar).
Hello Magazine reports that speaking about why she left the show, Nicola Walker said: “Chris Lang and I had been discussing the storyline for Cassie since the first series. By the time we got to her nervous breakdown in series three, we were already talking about where that story might naturally go, so her sudden death was very much a joint decision.”
She added: “I’m not on social media, but when the final episode went out, I almost wanted to join Twitter to tell everyone that I didn’t walk away from the show, nor did they ask me to leave. It was simply that Chris and I thought it was a fantastic, impactful story.
“I love the irony of this brilliant woman dying an accidental death that wouldn’t be investigated in a show about complicated investigations ... We hoped people wouldn't feel we were being cruel by serving up this incredibly sad story.”
Who replaced Nicola Walker?
The Bishop Street team got a new DCI in the fifth season with the arrival of DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James, played by Sinéad Keenan. After a rocky start, Jessie began to bond with Sunny towards the end of that series.
Jessie has returned for the sixth series alongside Sunny. But there have been other cast changes.
Who is in the cast of Unforgotten series 6?
- Sanjeev Bhaskar - DI Sunny Khan
- Sinéad Keenan - DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James
- Jordan Long - DS Murray Boulting
- Carolina Main - DS Fran Lingley
- Pippa Nixon - DC Karen Willets
- Georgia Mackenzie - pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe
- Andrew Lancel - Jessie’s husband Steve
- Kate Robbins - Jessie’s mother Kate
Jan Francis, best known for his role in Just Good Friend, has joined the cast alongside Damien Molony - of Being Human and Ripper Street fame.
MyAnna Buring portrays outspoken television commentator Melinda Ricci, Max Fairley is playing Martin 'Marty' Baines - an autistic man who lives with his mother in Kent. Elham Elas is playing Asif Syed, an Afghan studying for his UK citizenship test, and Victoria Hamilton will play history lecturer Juliet Cooper.
See what time the next episode of Unforgotten series six is on TV.
