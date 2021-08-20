Series of events to help to revitalise Harborough's town centre after a tough 18 months

An action-packed programme of events coming to Market Harborough over the next few weeks will be kickstarted tomorrow (Saturday) with a birds of prey display.

Olga the steppe eagle and Priscilla the Siberian eagle owl are certain to dazzle wide-eyed kids as well as their families while other owls and hawks will also be on show on The Square in the town centre from 10am-2pm.

You’ll be able to have your picture taken with one of these birds, trained and looked after by Bird on the Hand Falconry Experiences, based at Church Langton.

And you’re being asked to share your photos within the community by using the hashtag #WelcomebackHarborough. The expert falconer bird handler will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about these stunning creatures.

A series of food fairs, starting this Sunday (August 22), will also take place on The Square.

Treat yourself to an aromatic mix of hot takeaway treats, delicious food and fresh delicacies being offered by a range of stalls.

You’ll also get the chance to get your teeth into more food festivals, starting at 10am on Sunday August 29 and Sunday September 5.

Learn more about Market Harborough’s long and proud history through a string of guided walks/tours focusing on the town’s rich heritage. They will be led by local Blue Badge Tourist Guide James Carpenter.

You will learn the stories behind our iconic buildings and stunning churches – and explore secret side streets and hidden gems.

Walks will take place on selected Thursday evenings and Saturday daytime throughout the remainder of the summer (see the detailed event line-up below).

The co-ordinated calendar of events is going ahead to welcome visitors back into Market Harborough town centre.

They are being staged to “support our local retailers and eateries who are working so hard to recover and move forward from the lockdown challenges we’ve all suffered,” said Harborough council.

Cllr Phil King, who leads the council, said: “After the difficult last 18 months, we hope that this events programme helps to revitalise the town centre, increasing footfall and vibrancy, in support of the local businesses and eateries in Market Harborough.

“There is something for everyone and lots to look forwards to.”

Arts and crafts fairs, the climate action-inspired Market Harborough Great Big Green Week, market anniversary celebrations, farmers markets, a classic car display and a volunteer and community fair are all set to be held too.

For more details about upcoming events or to get involved please contact: [email protected]