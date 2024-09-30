Night of Musicals: Local stars unite for musical charity night
Eddy said: “We have some amazingly talented singers in Market Harborough who have starred not only in local productions in Harborough, Leicester and Northamptonshire, but also in the West End and at regional professional theatres. I think it’s a shame we can’t hear them more often and I wanted to create an event to do just that.
“The Matt Hampson Foundation is a fantastic charity founded by ex-rugby player Matt Hampson and helping people, particularly sportspeople, to rehabilitate after life-changing injuries such as the one which happened to Matt himself.
“My Dad and I have supported the charity for a number of years and would like to think that this concert will raise a good amount towards the work of the Foundation.”
Singers taking part will include Tracey Holderness, Siobhan Ball, Graham Vick, Jonathan Reynolds, Katie Willson and Pip Hamilton. Siobhan, Tracey and Pip have recently appeared in the Little Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast. There will also be guest appearances and the concert will feature a wide range of songs from musicals old and new.
The concert starts at 7.30 pm on Saturday 9th November. There will be a cash bar serving wine and soft drinks. Tickets are £12 for adults and £3 for under 12s. They can be purchased from Welton’s in Great Bowden or direct from the Crowe family – email [email protected] or call 07967 504034.
