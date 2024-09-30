Night of Musicals: Local stars unite for musical charity night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local singing stars from the Market Harborough district will be coming together for a “Night of Musicals” on November 9th at Great Bowden Church in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation. The event is being organised by local man Eddy Crowe, who is a long-time supporter of the charity.

Eddy said: “We have some amazingly talented singers in Market Harborough who have starred not only in local productions in Harborough, Leicester and Northamptonshire, but also in the West End and at regional professional theatres. I think it’s a shame we can’t hear them more often and I wanted to create an event to do just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Matt Hampson Foundation is a fantastic charity founded by ex-rugby player Matt Hampson and helping people, particularly sportspeople, to rehabilitate after life-changing injuries such as the one which happened to Matt himself.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My Dad and I have supported the charity for a number of years and would like to think that this concert will raise a good amount towards the work of the Foundation.”

Night of Musicals in aid of Matt Hampson F9undation

Singers taking part will include Tracey Holderness, Siobhan Ball, Graham Vick, Jonathan Reynolds, Katie Willson and Pip Hamilton. Siobhan, Tracey and Pip have recently appeared in the Little Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast. There will also be guest appearances and the concert will feature a wide range of songs from musicals old and new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert starts at 7.30 pm on Saturday 9th November. There will be a cash bar serving wine and soft drinks. Tickets are £12 for adults and £3 for under 12s. They can be purchased from Welton’s in Great Bowden or direct from the Crowe family – email [email protected] or call 07967 504034.