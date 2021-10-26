Major bonfire and fireworks display returns to Kibworth - here are the details

A major fundraising bonfire and fireworks display is to be staged in Kibworth Beauchamp to support local youth groups.

The Guy Fawkes spectacular will go ahead on Saturday November 6 in a big field on the A6 - opposite the top of New Road.

The show is being put on by Kibworth and Fleckney Rotary Club.

“We are very keen to support local youth groups, including the scouts and guides locally,” said the club.

“The profits from the event will go to youth groups in the area of Kibworth and Fleckney.

“Families are advised not to let off fireworks at home.

“And Hi-5 Fireworks have put on the display in Kibworth, to much applause, for a good number of years now.”

Kibworth scouts and guides will be providing hot food and drinks.

The gates will open at 5.30pm, the bonfire is being lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks display will start at 6.45pm.

Advanced cut-price tickets are £8 for adults, £4 for children and under-fives are free.