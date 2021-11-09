How Harborough and Lutterworth are gearing up for the Christmas season with festive events

Market Harborough and Lutterworth are busy gearing up to delve into the Christmas spirit as the festive season draws nearer by the day.

But drivers might be tempted to say bah humbug as they won’t be able to park for free in council car parks on Saturdays in December as they have for the last six years.

That’s because Harborough District Council insists it needs the money after suffering a “significant loss of income” during the shattering 20-month Covid pandemic.

The authority is working alongside shops and businesses to switch on its Christmas lights on The Square in Market Harborough town centre on Friday November 19.

The event will kick off at 4pm with the switch-on from 6pm.

The Christmas tree, which will be lit up on the night, is again being provided by Market Harborough Building Society.

Festive illuminations will also illuminate Market Harborough in The Square, Church Street and on the council’s Symington Building in Adam and Eve Street.

Shops will also be opening late that night.

And a Christmas Food and Drink Fayre will be running in The Square and Commons car park all day from 10am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 19, 20 and 21.

There will be a “wonderful selection” of food and drink traders on The Square as well as a fully-licensed bar inside a marquee.

Lutterworth's Christmas lights switch-on event, run by Lutterworth Town Council, will go ahead on Friday November 26 from 6pm-8pm.

The switch-on and fireworks will be at 7.30pm.

You’ll be able to enjoy Santa's grotto, Lutterworth Town Band, the fun fair, mulled wine, a hog roast and lots more.

Harborough council has agreed to waive car parking charges for these events, from 4pm onwards.

Parking charges will also be suspended from 4pm on Friday December 3 to support the organisers of the independently-run Market Harborough Christmas Fayre.

The event will go ahead from 5pm-9pm.

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough council, said: “We have worked very hard to provide Christmas events in what has been a challenging year financially for the Council and local businesses.

“We’ve taken an innovative approach and worked closely with retailers.