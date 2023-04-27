News you can trust since 1854
Coronation weekend: Where to celebrate the coronation in and around Harborough

There is plenty to do to mark the historic occasion

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST

The Harborough district will be marking the the Coronation of King Charles III with many events across our towns and villages.

And on top of that, street parties will be held across the area too.

If you are looking for something to do, here are a list of events for you to enjoy.

King Charles III and Camilla
    Coronation Party in the Park, Market Harborough

    A Coronation Party in the Park, run by CIC, will be held on Sunday May 7 between 10am and 3.30pm in Welland Park.

    HFM will be attending and have live performance from the Core Dance and Fitness Company, Annemarie Marlow and John Maher.

    There will be food stalls, craft stalls, a fun dog show, mini train, children’s entertainment and a children’s picnic and much more.

    Free entry.

    Great Bowden

    A huge community picnic - called A Right Royal Picnic - will take place at Great Bowden Rec on Sunday May 7 (12-4pm), with village games and treasure hunts and a barn dance.

    To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/GreatBowdenEvents

    Party in the Park, Desborough

    Thousands of residents are being invited to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III with a Party in the Park in Desborough Recreation Ground on Sunday 7 May 2023. Six hours of music, food, and entertainment will kick off at 11am.

    Music, which will include local bands, musicians, and singers, will be compered from the sound stage. There will be a selection of food stalls, ice cream, refreshments, crafts, and rides for children, and we will have the popular hog roast and a Prosecco bar.

    The free-to-enter event is being organised by Desborough Town Council with the kind support of the carnival committee. Local businesses and retailers are sponsoring many of the attractions.

    Click here to find out more.

    Kibworth Community Library

    Coronation coffee morning on Friday May 5, 10am-12pm

    Kibworth and Smeeton WI are giving the library garden a regal makeover with their wool creations to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

    Enjoy coffee in their library garden, 'wool-bombed' by the WI with a fun, coronation theme. Fiona Cairns (cake maker to the Royals) has promised some of her little Coronation cakes!

    Open to public, no booking required.

    Big Lunch and Help Out, Weston by Welland

    A village lunch party will be held on May 7 and two volunteer working groups on May 8 – one clearing up the river banks for local farmers, and the other doing environmental work in the churchyard.

    The lunch party will be held at St Mary the Virgin Church, The Green, Weston by Welland.

    Open to public, advance booking/ticket required.

    To find out more email [email protected]

    Big Lunch and Big Help Out, Wilbarston

    A big lunch will be centred on The Fox pub in Wilbarston village centre on Sunday May 7. Barbecue at the Fox, people asked to bring and share lunch for picnics on the Green and by the pub.

    A Big Help Out meet will take place on the village green at 10.30am on Monday May 8 for works around the village.

