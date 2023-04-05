News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
43 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Desborough residents to celebrate King's coronation with party in the park

The council is appealing for volunteers to support the event

By Laura Kearns
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST
A party is being held to celebrate the coronationA party is being held to celebrate the coronation
A party is being held to celebrate the coronation

Desborough residents are being invited to celebrate the King’s coronation with a party in the park.

There will be six hours of music, food and entertainment from 11am on Sunday May 7.

The free event is being organised by Desborough Town Council with support from the carnival committee. Local businesses and retailers are sponsoring many of the attractions.

Council chair Cllr Helen Wood said: “We want people to come out to the recreation ground to relax and have fun. It will be an informal gathering where people can enjoy themselves.

Most Popular

“I am delighted Desborough Town Council is organising an event to mark this historic occasion.”

The council’s events team is appealing for people to come forward to volunteer as stewards on the day to guide visitors and give out information.Helpers are also needed to erect gazebos, organise the setting up of the stalls and tidy away in the evening.Council events committee chair Cllr Jim French said: “We expect thousands of mums, dads and children to attend. We hope there will be something for everyone on the day.“I would like to thank the organisations and businesses that have pledged to support the day.

“We have a small band of volunteers who have put a great deal of thought into how the party will be delivered. But we would like to have a wider team of volunteers to help out on the day.”Contact Cllr French on 01536 500224 to get involved.