Desborough residents to celebrate King's coronation with party in the park
The council is appealing for volunteers to support the event
Desborough residents are being invited to celebrate the King’s coronation with a party in the park.
There will be six hours of music, food and entertainment from 11am on Sunday May 7.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The free event is being organised by Desborough Town Council with support from the carnival committee. Local businesses and retailers are sponsoring many of the attractions.
Council chair Cllr Helen Wood said: “We want people to come out to the recreation ground to relax and have fun. It will be an informal gathering where people can enjoy themselves.
“I am delighted Desborough Town Council is organising an event to mark this historic occasion.”
The council’s events team is appealing for people to come forward to volunteer as stewards on the day to guide visitors and give out information.Helpers are also needed to erect gazebos, organise the setting up of the stalls and tidy away in the evening.Council events committee chair Cllr Jim French said: “We expect thousands of mums, dads and children to attend. We hope there will be something for everyone on the day.“I would like to thank the organisations and businesses that have pledged to support the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We have a small band of volunteers who have put a great deal of thought into how the party will be delivered. But we would like to have a wider team of volunteers to help out on the day.”Contact Cllr French on 01536 500224 to get involved.