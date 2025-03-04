This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The dates mark the first time Slayer have headlined a UK show in over six years 🎵⚡🎸

Slayer have announced two additional UK tour dates to take place in 2025.

The band are set for performances in Cardiff and London, before performing at Black Sabbath’s final show.

The band is set to be joined by Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed and Neckbreakker.

Thrash metal giants Slayer , who are set to perform at Black Sabbath’s final show later this year, have announced two additional performances set to take place in the UK in 2025.

The band will storm Cardiff's Blackweir Fields on July 3 2025 before taking over London's Finsbury Park on July 6 2025. These newly announced dates come alongside their highly anticipated appearance at Ozzy Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning farewell concert, where they will share the stage with Black Sabbath at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5 2025.

Slayer are set to perform two UK shows alongside their appearance at Black Sabbath's final show in 2025. | Getty Images

The band will be joined by an all-star lineup of heavy-hitting special guests, including melodic death metal giants Amon Amarth , thrash legends Anthrax , progressive metal masters Mastodon , hardcore icons Hatebreed , and rising extreme metal act Neckbreakker .

Known for their ferocious live performances and genre-defining influence, Slayer’s return is set to be one of the most unmissable metal events of the year and with such a powerhouse bill, these shows promise to be a celebration of metal in its purest form, uniting fans for an unforgettable experience.

Where are Slayer performing in the UK in 2025?

Slayer are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

July 3 2025: Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

July 6 2025: Finsbury Park, London

Where can I get tickets to see Slayer perform in the UK in 2025?

Tickets to see Slayer perform on their UK tour are set to go on sale March 7 2025 through Slayer’s official website and Bands In Town .

Are there still tickets to attend Black Sabbath’s final performance?

According to Ticketmaster, there are no tickets left to attend Black Sabbath’s final performance on July 5 2025 - your best bet is to keep an eye on Ticketmaster’s resellers programme or from a reputable source such as Twickets or StubHub .

Looking for more metal mayhem to occupy your time? Take a look at our guide to this year’s Download Festival 2025, including acts performing and what not to bring to the festival site.