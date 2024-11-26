Gotta open them all 🎮

Pokeman fans have just broken a world record.

24 hour livestream sees franchise scoop Guinness World Records title.

Fans opened more than 1,500 booster packs.

Pokemon fans have smashed a world record after a mammoth 24 hour effort.

The mega popular franchise teamed up with content creators from across Europe in a bid to achieve the longest unboxing livestream. In the marathon, more than 1,500 booster packs of the Pokemon Trading Card Game were opened and hundreds of products were unboxed.

An estimated 20,000+ cards were revealed in total across the 24 hours. Pikachu even made an appearance to celebrate reaching the 24-hour mark with the devoted streamers and joined them in accepting the official Guinness World Records certificate.

Pokemon fans Rachel Gunn and Richard Fairlie. Photo: David Parry/PA | David Parry/PA

“It’s been an incredible 24 hours of pack opening, and we’re thrilled to have achieved such an ambitious Guinness World Records title alongside an amazing team of content creators,” said Peter Murphy, Senior Director, Marketing at The Pokémon Company International.

Pokémon fans can catch up on the whole day worth of amazing reveals on the franchise’s official Youtube channel - follow this link. They are also warned to keep their eyes peeled for further product giveaways on content creators channels in the next two weeks.

Tens of thousands of cards revealed during the livestream will also be carefully curated into binders to create incredible collections of Trading Card Game cards that will be donated to charities ahead of the holidays, including Barnardo’s in the UK.

The attempt was made to celebrate the release of the latest expansion in the bestselling Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks – on sale now at participating retailers worldwide, including Pokémon Center, the premier online destination for official Pokémon merchandise. In addition, Scarlet & Violet—Surging Sparks is now digitally playable via the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices. Trainers can collect and battle with new Stellar Tera Pokémon ex and receive in-game bonuses when logging in to the app.

What is the best Pokemon card you’ve ever got in a booster pack? Share your experiences by emailing me: [email protected].