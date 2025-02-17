What do the winners of Love Island: All Stars get? ITV prize explained
- Love Island: All Stars will crown a new pair of winners tonight.
- Just five couples are left competing for the prize.
- The public will vote to decide which couples will win the 2025 series.
The winners of Love Island: All Stars will soon be revealed. The British public are voting to decide who will be crowned victorious in the second series of the ITV2 show.
Launched last winter, the spin-off sees favourites from across the last decade return to the villa for a fresh chance at love. Bookies have named the couple most likely to win the grand prize tonight.
The live final is airing on ITV2 and you can see which couples have made it all the way here. While you can remind yourself of the strange rules islanders have to follow when in the villa.
What does the winner of Love Island: All Stars get?
Despite being an All Stars spin-off of the hit ITV2 show, the prize the winners will scoop is exactly the same as traditional Love Island. The winning couple will walk away with £50,000.
It is the same as the prize fund for the main series. So if you were wondering if ITV2 have mixed things up for the winter series, that is not the case.
How is the winner of Love Island: All Stars decided?
It is quite simple, it will be up to the British public. Viewers will get to decide which couple wins All Stars 2025 by voting.
The lines were initially opened overnight and shut just before the start of the live episode. However after an elimination, the lines will reopen and you will have a second chance to vote.
