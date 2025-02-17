See the full line-up, who they are coupled with and which seasons they are from. Let me know which couple you think will win by email: [email protected].
1. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
The winner of series eight of Love Island, Ekin-Su has returned for the second series of All Stars. She is coupled up with Curtis Pritchard and has made it to the final. | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
2. Curtis Pritchard
Dancer Curtis first entered the villa back in series five - and finished in fourth place. He returned for All Stars 2025 and is coupled up with Ekin-Su. He has made it to the final. | Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images
3. Grace Jackson
Grace was a bombshell who entered the villa on Day 8. She previously appeared in series 11. Coupled up with Luca Bish, she has made it to the All Stars 2025 final. | Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images
4. Luca Bish
Former Love Island runner-up in series eight, Luca returned for the 2025 series of All Stars from the off. He has made it to the final and is coupled up with Grace Jackson. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.