Will it stay at the top of the Spotify Wrapped chart 🎧

The Joe Rogan Experience has been Spotify’s top podcast for four years.

It topped the charts on Wrapped throughout the 2020s.

Rogan had a multi-year exclusive deal with Spotify.

Spotify Wrapped will soon be arriving and Joe Rogan will be looking to have kept his place at the top of the charts.

The mega-popular Joe Rogan Experience has been the most popular show on the streamer for four consecutive years. He has continued to attract huge guests - and controversies.

Spotify includes podcasts and audiobooks in its Wrapped round-up stats. The latest edition will be arriving soon - possibly as early as today (November 27), but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

So, who is Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

You may have heard the name Joe Rogan, but you might be unfamiliar with who exactly he is. Well, he’s a comedian turned podcaster who is among the most popular voices in the space.

Rogan is from New Jersey originally, but began his comedy career in the Boston area. In 1994 he relocated to Los Angeles and appeared on the shows Hardball and NewsRadio in the 1990s.

He joined the UFC as an interviewer and colour commentator in 1997 and then shot to fame as the host of Fear Factor. The show ran from 2001 to 2006 and was a game show that involved contestants taking on a variety of stunts and dares.

After the end of the show, he began his podcast - The Joe Rogan Experience - in 2009 and it has gone on to become a behemoth. It is so popular that Donald Trump travelled out to Austin, Texas to appear on the show during the US Presidential Election this year.

What is his podcast about?

The Joe Rogan Experience is a conversational show in which Joe and a variety of guests discuss a range of topics from across the spectrum. A variety of celebrity guests ranging from Neil deGrasse Tyson to Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump and even Edward Snowden have appeared on the show throughout the years.

Episodes usually run for multiple hours - often as long as three - and release multiple times a week. The show has not been without its critics, in particular for Rogan’s stance during the Covid-19 pandemic - including suggesting that young, healthy Americans didn’t need to be vaccinated, The Hill reported in 2021.

Is the Joe Rogan Experience the most popular podcast on Spotify?

The show was the most listened to podcast on Spotify in Wrapped 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Spotify celebrated earlier this year that it had topped the Wrapped chart for four years in a row.

The Joe Rogan Experience became a Spotify exclusive in September 2020 after he signed a lucrative deal with the streaming service. He signed a fresh deal earlier in 2024, but is has returned to YouTube and other podcasting services this year.

Have you listened to the Joe Rogan Experience? What do you think of it and of Joe Rogan in general? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].