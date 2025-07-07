Green Man 2025: full list of acts and stage splits announced as Kneecap remain on festival bill
- Controversial hip-hop group Kneecap are among the names set to perform at Green Man 2025.
- They join this year’s headliners TV On The Radio, Underworld and Wet Leg as music fans take over Bannau Brycheiniog this year.
- Here’s the current stage splits Green Man revealed on their social media channels - but are there any tickets left, even on the resale market?
The full list of acts and stage splits for Green Man 2025 have been released, with Kneecap still set to perform at this year’s event in Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park, Brecon, Wales.
Though some festivals have pulled the controversial Irish hip-hop group, they will be headlining Thursday night on the Far Out Stage, while other headliners this year include Wet Leg, TV On The Radio and Underworld.
There’s an incredible array of other acts also performing this year that aren't just the headliners: count the likes of CMAT, Greentea Peng, W.H. Lung, and 2024 Mercury Prize winners English Teacher, to name just a few.
With set times set to be released in the not-too-distant future, here’s a look at the complete Green Man 2025 line-up and the stage splits so far.
Green Man 2025 - full line up and stage splits
Thursday August 14 2025
Far Out
- Kneecap
- Gurriers
- Adwaith
- W.H. Lung
- Heartworms
- Factory Floor
Walled Garden
- Georgia Ruth
- Tristwch Y Fenywod
- Midding
- Nancy Williams
- Periant
Friday August 15 2025
Mountain Stage
- Wet Leg
- Wunderhorse
- John Grant
- Annie and The Caldwells
- Ishmael Ensemble
- The Joy
- Wing!
Far Out
- Greentea Peng
- Panda Bear
- Los Campesinos!
- Mike
- P***ed Jeans
- Ditz
- Horse Jumper of Love
- Delivery
- Dove
- Icemorph
Walled Garden
- Alan Sparhawk
- Nadia Reid
- Naima Bock
- Greg Mendez
- Sex Week
- Jacon Alon
- Robin Kestor
- Pys Melvyn
- Radio Sudd and Girl Ray (DJ Set)
- Hitech
- PVA DJs
Saturday August 16 2025
Mountain Stage
- Underworld
- CMAT
- Perfume Genius
- MJ Lenderman and The Wird
- Gwenno
- Fulu Miziki
- Broadside Hacks presents a tribute to Bob Dylan
- Boss Morris
Far Out
- English Teacher
- Kokoroko
- Fat Dog
- Just Mustard
- Melin Melyn
- Derya Yildrim and Grup Simsek
- Rocket
- DJ Paulette
- Jamz Supernova
Walled Garden
- Rich(ard) Dawson
- John Glacier
- Caroline
- Daisy Rickman
- Yhwh Nailgun
- Allegra Krieger
- Mark Williams Lewis
- Jasmine.4.T
- Lucy Gooch
- Warp & Andy Brickhouse (DJ set)
- Chalk
- Tom Sharkett
Sunday August 17 2025
Mountain Stage
- TV On The Radio
- Beth Gibbons
- Yard Act
- Warmduscher
- Cass McCombs
- Hannah Frances
Far Out
- Cymande
- Nilufer Yanya
- Cassandra Jenkins
- Divorce
- Good Sad Happy Bad
- Being Dead
- Upchuck
- Cloth
- Kelly Lee Owens
- High Contrast
Walled Garden
- Big Special
- Pictish Trail
- Josha Ideher
- Been Stellar
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Oisin Leech
- Irania Mancini
- Molina
- Bridget Hayden & The Apparitions
- Esther and 4AD (DJ set)
- Faux Real
- Deptford Northern Soul Club
Are there still tickets to Green Man 2025?
Sadly not - not even current on Twickets for resale. It should be noted that Green Man 2025 was the first music festival to completely sell out this year, even ahead of Glastonbury 2025. Keep an eye on Twickets though - more might appear closer to the event.
Looking for set and stage clashes at TRNSMT 2025? Take a look at our breakdown of all the clashes at Glasgow Green this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.