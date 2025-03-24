Coronation Street fans are warned about another ITV schedule change 🧼

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronation Street has been moved yet again by ITV.

Soap fans have been told when to expect the next episode.

But when exactly will Coronation Street return?

Coronation Street will not be on TV again tonight as ITV has shaken-up its usual schedule. The soap was bumped from its usual Friday night slot and it has been moved once more.

Fans are facing a four day wait between episodes - but it will be back with an hour-long instalment very soon. Live sports has caused the soap to be bounced from the schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But why is Coronation Street not on TV today (March 24)? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Coronation Street next on ITV?

Coronation Street | ITV

Soap fans have been facing an extra-long wait between episodes over the weekend. Coronation Street has been moved on both Friday (March 21) and again tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will return to ITV tomorrow (March 25). Coronation Street will start at 8pm on Tuesday and will run for an hour, finishing at 9pm.

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

The reason for Corrie’s absence today is once again because of football. There is another World Cup qualifier and England are in action on ITV today.

What to expect from the next Coronation Street episode?

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Tracy lures Carla to Number One where Rob is waiting, and Todd sets his sights on Theo the scaffolder. Sean uses Daniel to smuggle contraband, Debbie accuses Mick of stealing her purse, and Jenny anticipates a large influx of cash.”