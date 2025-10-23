Top talent announced for Priscilla Queen of the Desert in Leicester

Kevin Clifton, Adele Anderson and Nick Hayes (photo: Matt Crockett)

Kevin Clifton, Nick Hayes and Peter Duncan will join the cast of the exuberant musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert when it comes to Leicester next year.

Packed full of dazzling dance routines, a sparkling array of spectacular costumes and a soundtrack of 80s and 90s disco anthems including Hot Stuff, It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, the show is a celebration of acceptance and belonging, brimming with humour, heart and spectacle.

Kevin Clifton, best known from Strictly Come Dancing and theatre roles including the UK tour of Chicago, will play Tick/Mitzi. Nick Hayes (Groundhog Day, The Old Vic) will play Felicia/Adam and seasoned theatre performer Peter Duncan will play Bob/Preacher. The cast will join previously announced Adèle Anderson who will play the role of Bernadette. Adele is best known as one-third of the internationally acclaimed satirical cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda.

Bafta award-winning costume designer Vicky Gill, best known for her work on Strictly Come Dancing, has designed more than 100 costumes for the production, marking her costume design debut in musical theatre.

Peter Duncan became a household name as a Blue Peter presenter and has since had a lengthy stage career

Kevin Clifton said: “I’ve always loved Priscilla Queen of the Desert — it’s bold, joyful, and unapologetically full of heart.

"Taking on the role of Tick/Mitzi feels like the perfect challenge because it’s not just about the glitz and glamour, it’s about identity, family, and love in all its forms. What drew me in was the chance to tell a story that celebrates being true to yourself, no matter what the world thinks.

"And let’s be honest — who wouldn’t want to perform in those incredible costumes with that soundtrack? It’s pure joy from start to finish.”

Based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film, the sassy and joyous Broadway and West End hit musical follows the comical and heartwarming journey of three friends as they travel across Australia in a dilapidated bus nicknamed Priscilla to put on the show of a lifetime. Challenging societal norms and the importance of embracing one's true self, the characters confront prejudice and adversity, while discovering the strength found in unity, friendship and authentic expression.

The show is directed by Olivier Award-nominated Ian Talbot OBE with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Matt Cole and set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter.

It runs at the Curve from June 22 to 27. The show is suitable for ages 14 and above. Visit curveonline.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.