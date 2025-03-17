Tim Rice to share secrets of his beloved songs in Leicester

'You’ll probably know quite a few of the songs': Sir Tim Rice

His words have graced some of the most popular musicals of all time – and now Tim Rice himself will be in the spotlight in a show heading to Leicester.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called My Life In Musicals – I Know Him So Well, the evening will see Sir Tim reflect on his illustrious career at the heart of musical theatre, sharing anecdotes behind the songs. He will talk about the the hits and the misses along with stories of his life and live performances from his catalogue of songs. Musical accompaniment will be from an array of some of the UK’s leading West End singers and musicians.

Most Popular

Sir Tim wrote the lyrics for an array of blockbuster shows – from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita to DIsney productions The Lion King, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is packed full of songs including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Any Dream Will Do, A Whole New World, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, I Don’t Know How To Love Him, Circle of Life, Chess, Hakuna Matata, Another Suitcase in Another Hall and I Know Him So Well.

Sir Tim said: “My Life in Musicals is a show in which I reveal all – well, nearly all – of the secrets behind the creation of some of the best-known songs featuring my lyrics. I have had the good fortune to work with some of the greatest composers of our time, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, Elton John and Alan Menken, without whose wonderful melodies I’d be at home watching television.

“You’ll probably know quite a few of the songs – and will therefore be relieved to hear I won’t be singing them. All musical aspects of the show I hand over to the outstanding Duncan Waugh Band and West End Singers. There will be plenty of stops in between the hits during which I’ll tell you how they happened and, in some cases, nearly didn’t. Actually, I might sing a little – but not Don’t Cry For Me Argentina!”

The show comes to the Curve on Monday May 19. Visit curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.