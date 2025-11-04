Strictly star to burn the floor in high-octane Leicester show

Nikita Kuzmin has become one of the most popular professionals on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Nikita Kuzmin will take centre stage in a high-octane new dance spectacular when it comes to Leicester next year.

Created by world-renowned choreographer and Bafta winner Jason Gilkison, Burn the Floor: Supernova promises an electrifying fusion of movement and music, with a blend of ballroom, Latin and contemporary styles, brought to life with Nikita’s signature charm, power and charisma.

Burn The Floor: Supernova breathes new life into traditional dances such as the Viennese Waltz and Foxtrot along with the fiery passion of the Tango and Paso Doble all while celebrating the energy of the Cha Cha, Samba, Rumba and Jive.

Ballroom-based dance company Burn the Floor has been thrilling audiences since 1999 with its cutting-edge productions. Recognised worldwide for re-inventing the ballroom art form, the company combines world-class dancers, live music and show-stopping choreography.

Reflecting on the new show, producer Harley Metcalf said: “The opportunity to work with the exceptional talents of Nikita and Jason and create a ground-breaking new show is the producer’s dream.”

Burn The Floor: Supernova will feature the company’s trademark cast of multi-disciplined dancers from across the globe, alongside with live vocalists.

Nikita Kuzmin was born in Ukraine. He has performed in numerous series of Strictly Come Dancing, and has been appearing in the current series with his dance partner Amber Davies. In 2024 he was the runner-up on the 23rd series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Burn The Floor: Supernova comes to the De Montfort Hall on July 4. Visit demontforthall.co.uk or call 0116 233 3111 to book.