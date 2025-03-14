Has Leeds Festival, the younger sibling, eclipsed Reading as the UK's premier music event? 🎶🎪🎫

Is it Reading and Leeds Festival, or now Leeds and Reading Festival?

As the UK summer festival season draws closer, has the younger, northern counterpart now superseded it’s Southern, elder sibling?

We took a look through Google Trends, news article and social media to find out if Leeds really has become the dominant of the two.

Originally, it was just the Reading Festival , then Reading and Leeds Festival . However, in recent years, the ' Leeds ' aspect seems to have taken precedence over its southern counterpart.

Could the younger sibling, Leeds Festival, have surpassed the older Reading Festival in recent years regarding media attention, search interest, or social media buzz?

It's a valid question, especially given that for a newer generation of festival-goers, Leeds is their go-to summer music festival. These days, you're more likely to hear 'Leeds and Reading' than the reverse, despite Reading's rich music history .

Has the younger Leeds Festival now become "the" go to festival site for Reading and Leeds Festival over the years? | Getty Images/Canva

The only way to determine if Leeds has surpassed Reading as the preferred festival is through a deep dive into the world of search metrics and social media trends. I’ve done that, so you don’t have to, in order to determine if Leeds is now ‘bigger’ than Reading Festival.

The science part

We used data from Google Trends to determine how many news items were published across five different years for Leeds and Reading Festival, alongside general search data from the general public.

We then took a look at what trending hashtags, including #LeedsFestival and #ReadingFestival, across each year, to then find out if social media regards one as bigger than the other.

Is Leeds Festival now bigger than Reading Festival?