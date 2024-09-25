9 alternative European festivals if you are bored of UK festivals - from Primavera to Wacken Open Air
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- With the UK festival season having come to an end, no doubt many are planning their next series of music festivals to attend in 2025.
- But rather than going to one of the many festivals taking place in the United Kingdom, why not expand your horizons a little and check out a festival taking place in Europe?
- We’ve picked 9 music festivals taking place in Europe in 2025, along with how much flights to each location could cost you should you feel adventurous next year.
So you’ve done it all in the United Kingdom; Glastonbury, both Leeds and Reading, Creamfields, Download, Bloodstock… what’s left then to check out in the UK?
Why not take the opportunity then to cast your festival net further abroad, across to mainland Europe, where some of the biggest musical festivals take place that can give many UK festivals a run for their money.
Plus, the added bonus of going abroad on holiday, especially the warmer climates of Spain or the friendly bunch that live in Denmark, for a festival experience that you may never have had before.
We’ve looked at a couple of our favourite music festivals (or in this writer's case, wish fulfilment) that combine a range of musical genres for the discerning musical fan. Be it those who “wanna rock” or those who simply want to vibe to the beats with like minded people.
We’ve also taken a look at Google Flights to give you an indication how much a flight to one of these music festivals would cost from Manchester, along with the current ticket price to attend these events.
All information is correct at the time of writing - could one of these European music festival tickets make their way into your stocking this Christmas?
9 European music festivals you could attend in 2025
Tomorrowland (Belgium)
- Dates: 8th – 27th July 2025
- Average ticket price: £305
- Average flight price: £175 return
One of the most iconic electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in the world, held annually in Boom, Belgium. Tomorrowland is renowned for its jaw-dropping stages, elaborate themes, and top-tier DJ lineups. The atmosphere is immersive, drawing people from all over the world. It’s a must for anyone looking to experience the pinnacle of EDM culture for those that have already done Creamfields in the United Kingdom.
Rock en Seine (France)
- Dates: 20 – 24 August 2025
- Average ticket price: £68 (day tickets)
- Average flight price: £103 return
Set in the beautiful Domaine National de Saint-Cloud near Paris, Rock en Seine combines rock, pop, and electronic music. It has hosted acts like Arctic Monkeys, The Cure, and Massive Attack. Despite its laid-back Parisian vibe, the festival delivers major headliners and a solid lineup of rock and alternative music.
Rock am Ring (Germany)
- Dates: 6 - 8 June 2025
- Average ticket price: £160
- Average flight price: £157 return
Held at the Nürburgring racetrack, Rock am Ring is a heavyweight in the European rock scene. Together with its sister event, Rock im Park, it showcases the biggest names in rock, metal, and alternative music. Expect performances from legends like Metallica, Foo Fighters, and Slipknot.
Pukkelpop (Belgium)
- Dates: 14 – 17 August 2025
- Average ticket price: £221
- Average flight price: £175 return (to/from Brussels)
Known for its eclectic lineup, Pukkelpop in Hasselt is a go-to for fans who enjoy a mix of genres, from pop to hip-hop, indie, electronic, and punk. It’s one of Belgium’s largest festivals and known for breaking new acts alongside showcasing established artists like Radiohead, The Prodigy, and Kendrick Lamar.
Wacken Open Air (Germany)
- Dates: 30 July – 2 August 2025
- Average ticket price: £279
- Average flight price: £174 return (to/from Hamburg)
The ultimate pilgrimage for metalheads, Wacken is a legendary festival focusing on heavy metal, hard rock, and subgenres. Located in the small village of Wacken, this festival is a haven for fans of bands like Iron Maiden, Slayer, and Amon Amarth. It’s the largest metal festival in the world, selling out annually.
Primavera Sound (Barcelona)
- Dates: 5 – 7 June 2025
- Average ticket price: £222
- Average flight price: £140 return
Held by the sea in Barcelona, Primavera Sound is known for its impeccable curation, blending indie rock, alternative, electronic, and experimental music. Artists like Radiohead, Arcade Fire, and The Strokes have graced its stages. It’s a trendsetting festival, beloved by music lovers looking for fresh and diverse acts.
Roskilde (Denmark)
- Dates: 28 June – 5 July 2025
- Average ticket price: £283
- Average flight price: £116 return (to/from Copenhagen)
Denmark’s Roskilde is one of the largest and oldest music festivals in Europe. Originally rooted in rock, its lineup has expanded to include a wide variety of genres, including pop, electronic, and world music. What sets Roskilde apart is its strong sense of community and commitment to social activism, with profits donated to charity.
EXIT Festival (Serbia)
- Dates: 10 – 13 July 2025
- Average ticket price: £90
- Average flight price: £180 return (to/from Belgrade)
Situated in the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, EXIT is one of Europe’s most unique festivals. It started as a student movement for democracy and has grown into a global celebration of music and freedom. The lineup features a broad mix of genres, from electronic to rock, reggae, and hip-hop, with a stunning fortress backdrop that enhances the experience.
Sziget Festival (Hungary)
- Dates: 6 – 11 August 2025
- Average ticket price: £209
- Average flight price: £193 return
Held on Óbuda Island in Budapest, Sziget is one of Europe’s largest and most diverse music and arts festivals. It features a mix of genres, from rock and indie to electronic and world music, with big names like Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, and Foo Fighters. The festival is also known for its inclusive, multicultural vibe, with plenty of arts, theatre, and activities beyond the music.
Have you been to one of the European festivals featured on our list, or are there any other European festival recommendations you would like to suggest to those reading this or to the writer themselves? Leave a comment down below or contact the writer of this piece.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.