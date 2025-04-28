Enjoy high-flying stunts and a pumping soundtrack with The Roller Boys

The Roller Boys found fame on Britain's Got Talent

Thrill-seekers can step into a world of high-octane entertainment where music, skating and extreme stunts collide in a dazzling spectacle in Corby next month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roller Boys found fame and acclaim on Britain’s Got Talent and have all appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show Starlight Express. Now they are coming to The Core at Corby Cube with their own speed-filled spectacular.

As sparks fly from their skates, The Roller Boys deliver a fusion of electrifying choreography and heart-pounding stunts in a show ranging from gravity-defying tricks to soul-stirring serenades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is not only about roller skates – it’s for lovers of scooters, BMX and high-flying stunts in general.

Having conquered international stages and wowed millions on Britain’s Got Talent and Holland’s Got Talent, The Roller Boys are no strangers to the spotlight. Their unique blend of extreme sports and music has earned them a reputation as one of the most dynamic acts in live entertainment.

It's not just the stunts that make the show. The soundtrack is a sonic journey through the decades, featuring top hits from a wide range of genres that promises to get audiences of all ages buzzing. From timeless ‘50s classics to modern chart-toppers, from artists like Bruno Mars and Joel Corey, the music is carefully curated to keep the crowd moving and grooving throughout the show.

The Roller Boys perform at The Core at Corby Cube on Friday May 23. The show starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £24. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.