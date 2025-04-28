Enjoy high-flying stunts and a pumping soundtrack with The Roller Boys

By Peter Ormerod
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:03 BST
The Roller Boys found fame on Britain's Got TalentThe Roller Boys found fame on Britain's Got Talent
The Roller Boys found fame on Britain's Got Talent
Thrill-seekers can step into a world of high-octane entertainment where music, skating and extreme stunts collide in a dazzling spectacle in Corby next month.

The Roller Boys found fame and acclaim on Britain’s Got Talent and have all appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show Starlight Express. Now they are coming to The Core at Corby Cube with their own speed-filled spectacular.

As sparks fly from their skates, The Roller Boys deliver a fusion of electrifying choreography and heart-pounding stunts in a show ranging from gravity-defying tricks to soul-stirring serenades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show is not only about roller skates – it’s for lovers of scooters, BMX and high-flying stunts in general.

Having conquered international stages and wowed millions on Britain’s Got Talent and Holland’s Got Talent, The Roller Boys are no strangers to the spotlight. Their unique blend of extreme sports and music has earned them a reputation as one of the most dynamic acts in live entertainment.

It's not just the stunts that make the show. The soundtrack is a sonic journey through the decades, featuring top hits from a wide range of genres that promises to get audiences of all ages buzzing. From timeless ‘50s classics to modern chart-toppers, from artists like Bruno Mars and Joel Corey, the music is carefully curated to keep the crowd moving and grooving throughout the show.

The Roller Boys perform at The Core at Corby Cube on Friday May 23. The show starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £24. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.

Related topics:CorbyAndrew Lloyd WebberHollandTickets
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice