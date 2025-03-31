Enjoy an evening with Lizzie Bennet and Mr Darcy at Rockingham Castle

Meet Elizabeth Bennet and her sisters as they navigate the manners and missteps of Regency society

A Jane Austen classic will come to life in the open air at Rockingham Castle this summer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating years since the great author’s birth, Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be staging her most popular story Pride and Prejudice at the venue in July. Lovers of theatre and literature are invited to step back in time and meet Elizabeth Bennet and her sisters as they navigate the manners and missteps of Regency society. The production promises period costume, timeless wit and a romantic original score in a faithful telling of Austen’s celebrated work.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company produces critically acclaimed UK and international tours, specialising in Shakespeare, classic literature adaptations and family shows. Originally founded to tour outdoor productions of Shakespeare in 1999, it has continued to grow and thrive. The company have performed at the UK and Ireland’s most striking historic venues, working with the likes of The National Trust and English Heritage as well as many cathedrals and stately homes to bring classic stories to life into the perfect setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapterhouse strives to create a unique experience whilst continuing to bring joy to new and returning audiences every year.

A spokesperson said: “Theatre under the open sky is the perfect pastime for those long summer evenings, and audiences are welcome to relax with a picnic while they watch the show unfold.”

Pride and Prejudice was Jane Austen’s second novel. Published in 1813, it has become wildly popular all over the world, with the BBC’s adaptation in 1995 starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth proving especially so.

Visit chapterhouse.org or call 01536 770240 to book.