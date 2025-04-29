Classic coming-of-age comedy hits the stage in Rugby

Eugene played by Daniel Faulkner (right) and his older brother Stanley played by Archie Parker (photo: Martin Pulley)

A beloved comedy about the complexities of adolescence is next up from the talented performers at Rugby Theatre.

Brighton Beach Memoirs, by Neil Simon, follows 15-year-old aspiring writer Eugene as he dreams of baseball and girls, while coping with the mundane existence of family life: formidable mother, overworked father and his principled older brother Stanley. Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche and her two rapidly-maturing young daughters, and it’s a recipe for hilarity.

Director Darren Pratt said: “I have always been a fan of Neil Simon’s plays, and Brighton Beach’s blend of humour and heart really spoke to me.

“I wanted to explore a deeply personal story of family and growing up with an honest, fresh perspective.”

Eugene played by Daniel Faulkner and his mother Kate played by Michelle Goode (photo: Martin Pulley)

Set in 1937 Brooklyn against the lingering effects of the Great Depression and backdrop of looming war in Europe, Eugene serves as the narrator and guide, sharing his innermost thoughts and wry observations directly with the audience. The cast includes two members of Rugby’s non-profit youth theatre group In The Round Theatre, plus experienced Rugby Theatre members and some new faces too.

Darren added: “Despite being set in the 1930s, the themes of chasing dreams, sexual awakenings, managing family life and finding one’s identity are timeless, resonating with audiences just as powerfully now.

“This production is a true labour of love. Every element, from our meticulously crafted family home set to the passionate performances, is designed to give audiences a memorable night of humour and heartfelt storytelling. We can’t wait to share it with you.”

Neil Simon was one of America’s most renowned writers for stage and screen, receiving three Tony Awards and a Golden Globe Award, as well as nominations for four Academy Awards. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1991.

Brighton Beach Memoirs runs from Saturday May 10 to Saturday May 17. Call 01788 541234 or visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk to book.