Big night of laughs as Ha Ha Harborough hits 21

Paul Tonkinson supported Michael McIntyre his global arena tour

Stand-up comedy night Ha Ha Harborough is turning 21 – and it’s celebrating with a show featuring two headline acts.

Paul Tonkinson has twice been named Time Out Comedian of the Year and has supported Michael McIntyre as a special guest on his global arena tour, playing to millions across the globe

On TV, he’s most recently performed on BBC One’s Michael Mcintyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Comedy Central’s The Comedy Store and The World Stands Up.

Joining him at the top of the bill is Markus Birdman. Having performed everywhere from the Palladium to Pakistan, the experienced, versatile and award-winning comic is one of the most well-travelled stand-ups around, and was one of the very first British Comics to have his own Netflix special - Live in Amsterdam. He has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows both in the UK and abroad, and was a nominee for Best Club Comic in the 2023 Chortle awards. Sarah Millican said of him: "Grab a ticket, he's brilliant!"

Markus Birdman was nominee for Best Club Comic in the 2023 Chortle awards

Completing the line-up is Prateek Kohli. Prateek’s comedy travels through the absurdities of three continents where he has lived and performed. He has won a number of competitions in London and California. His jokes are known for their originality and freshness, and for their propensity to turn political when least expected.

MC for the night is Rob Coleman.

The show takes place at Harborough Theatre on Saturday September 13. Doors open 7.15pm, with the comedy starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £18 before fees. Visit wegottickets.com/event/671872 to book.