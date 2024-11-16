Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as David Doyle reversed at high speed into PC Richard Keel, knocking him off his bike and causing his serious injuries.

Horrifying CCTV shows the moment a man rammed a police officer off his bike during a high-speed pursuit.

On May 17, at around 6.20pm, PC Richard Keel was on a marked motorcycle in Camden Street in London when he spotted David Doyle driving a stolen car at dangerous speeds.

PC Keel started a pursuit, only for Doyle to reverse towards him multiple times at high speed, striking him hard on the third attempt and knocking him off his bike.

reversed at high speed into PC Richard Keel, knocking him off his bike. | Met Police

Doyle then sped off leaving PC Keel with significant injuries. Members of the public helped the officer and alerted the ambulance service.

Officers launched an investigation the same day, locating the stolen vehicle one mile away from where the attack occurred. Officers analysed CCTV and forensic evidence before identifying Doyle as the main suspect. He was arrested on May 23 before being charged the following day with driving offences and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On November 14, at Harrow Crown Court, David Doyle, 19 (13.02.05) of Brick Lane, in Northolt was sentenced to five and a half years’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for 81 months.

PC Keel said: “Although I’m on a challenging journey to recovery, I’m pleased that Doyle has been brought to justice for the attack. This incident is a reminder of the dangers we face as we strive to keep communities and Londoners safe. I would like to thank the members of the public that helped me that day and my colleagues who have been extremely supportive during this difficult time”.