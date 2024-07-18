Shocking video shows drink-driver travelling down wrong side of dual carriageway narrowly missing cars

By Jessica Martin
Published 18th Jul 2024, 05:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch video above as the motorist, who was more than twice over the legal limit, drives down the wrong side of the road as a lorry driver desperately tries to alert him.

Shocking video shows the moment a drink-driver drives down the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

CCTV and dashcam footage shows Ayodeji Odukoya driving on the wrong side of the road, as he narrowly misses oncoming vehicles and a lorry driver seemingly tries to alert him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just before 3.30am on March 25, officers were alerted to a white Volkswagen Passat driving west on the eastbound carriageway of the A14. Odukoya, was located by police travelling on the wrong side of the A1198 towards Godmanchester.

Cambridgeshire Police

Odukoya blew 96 at the roadside, more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, and went on to provide an evidential reading of 86 in custody.

On July 15, at Huntingdon Crown Court, Ayodeji Odukoya, 27, of Windsor Close, St Ives, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Related topics:VideoCCTVDrivingPoliceA14

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice