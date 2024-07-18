Shocking video shows drink-driver travelling down wrong side of dual carriageway narrowly missing cars
Shocking video shows the moment a drink-driver drives down the wrong side of a dual carriageway.
CCTV and dashcam footage shows Ayodeji Odukoya driving on the wrong side of the road, as he narrowly misses oncoming vehicles and a lorry driver seemingly tries to alert him.
Just before 3.30am on March 25, officers were alerted to a white Volkswagen Passat driving west on the eastbound carriageway of the A14. Odukoya, was located by police travelling on the wrong side of the A1198 towards Godmanchester.
Odukoya blew 96 at the roadside, more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, and went on to provide an evidential reading of 86 in custody.
On July 15, at Huntingdon Crown Court, Ayodeji Odukoya, 27, of Windsor Close, St Ives, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
