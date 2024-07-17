'I've been stabbed': Shocking moment three police officers come under attack by slashing knifeman
Shocking video shows the moment three police officers were stabbed and slashed during a vicious attack in a property whilst answering a call for help.
Despite suffering knife wounds, PCs Holly Grey, Sam Handley, Maverick Reddington, and four others all worked together to subdue the armed man, seize the weapon and arrest him. The injured officers were taken to hospital where they received stitches. The incident happened in Billingham in County Durham on June 2 2023.
Mark Fox was jailed for 11 years and eight months on July 15.
The officers were nominated for the national Police Bravery Awards 2024 and attended the awards ceremony on July 11 where they were named regional winners for their bravery and courage.
District Commander for Stockton, Superintendent John Wrintmore, said: “This was a terrifying incident for our officers who have been fully supported throughout this horrific ordeal. Fox’s actions on this day were extremely dangerous and reckless and this level of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
“Today’s [July 15] sentence sends out a strong message - our officers deserve the full support of the criminal justice system and I hope this dissuades anyone from using violence towards emergency workers simply doing their job.”
