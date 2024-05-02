Dad is 'fuming' after council ban him from parking vintage motorhome on driveway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Footage shows the motorhome, which a 63-year-old man says he has been ordered to move from his drive, following complaints. Mike Perkins has spent 14 years restoring his beloved 1972 Ford Transit Landliner CI, which he calls his ‘pride and joy’. But now the dad-of-three has become embroiled in a battle with his local council in order to keep it on his land.
Mr Perkins was shocked to receive a letter from the council, saying his prized vehicle ‘damages the amenity of the area’. The council said it had received “numerous complaints about the appearance of the front garden” due to the “dilapidated vehicle”, dating back to 2020.
His immediate neighbours called it “ridiculous” while another hailed the classic camper a “local landmark”. Mike said: "My initial thoughts were this is 'David and Goliath' and I'm David. The irony is that during its restoration, I received much support from passers-by.”
A council spokesperson said: “We spoke to the owner about the problem but were unable to reach an agreement for the area to be tidied. Council officers issued a tidy-up notice which required the vehicle and trailer to be removed from the driveway and the waste to be tidied up. The owner has made an appeal against the tidy-up notice and we are awaiting the outcome of it.”