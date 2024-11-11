Footage shows the moment 54-year-old ‘boy racer’ Dhiya Al-Maamoury ploughed into a crowd of people at an illegal street racing event - killing two teenagers, 16 and 19.

Horrifying footage shows the moment a 54-year-old ‘boy racer’ ploughed into a crowd of people - leaving two teenagers dead and two more with life-changing injuries.

Dhiya Al-Maamoury was hurtling along Oldbury Road in Oldbury, West Midlands, when he lost control of his souped-up Nissan Skyline. The car careered across the road and hit Liberty Charris, 16, and Ben Corfield, 19 who were in the crowd on November 22 2022. The teenagers suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.

Two teenagers, Ebonie Parkes and Ethan Kilburn, were seriously injured and taken to hospital with life threatening and life changing injuries. They are still recovering from their injuries.

Ben Corfield and Liberty Charris. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

Police crash investigators estimated Al-Maamoury was travelling between 54mph and 57mph moments before the fatal crash.

Al-Maamoury, now aged 56, of Solihull, initially denied two counts of causing death by dangerous driving but changed his plea to guilty. On November 8, at Wolverhampton Crown Court, he was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison.

In a victim impact statement, Liberty’s father said: “Liberty had so much to live for and to give, she treated everyone and everything with love and kindness. The fact she is gone is devastating to me, her whole family and anyone else that had the pleasure of Liberty in their lives during her short life of sixteen years. Liberty will be forever remembered by so many. The family bond could not have been stronger and that is why the loss of Liberty is impacting us all so dramatically”.

In his victim impact statement, Ben’s father said: “Ben was a caring person who would do anything to help anyone out, I was the lucky one he wanted to emulate everything I did. That night, 20th November, the reason I lived for was taken away from me. My only son whom I cherished so deeply and loved beyond words was killed for nothing. The pain of losing a child is unbearable, it's unimaginable heart tearing pain that’s with you every second of the day and night, it never goes away”.

Superintendent Gareth Mason, Head of Roads Policing at West Midlands Police, said: “Al-Maamoury was 54 years old which proves it’s no longer ‘boy racers’ who are driving dangerously and speeding on our roads. This case illustrates how dangerous street racing events are, and we are committed to doing everything we can to tackle these illegal meet ups”.