Ryanair has launched a flash sale for 48 hours, with discounts on last-minute summer flights

Prices start at £12.99 across dozens of holiday destinations

The sale ends at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday June 19)

Ryanair has launched another flash sale - with flights as low as £12.99 for 48 hours.

The airline is offering discounts on last-minute flights throughout June and July. From sunny beaches and beautiful hiking spots to historic city breaks, there are hundreds of routes included in the sale.

Ryanair have launched a 48-hour flash sale, with flights starting from £12.99

The flash sale launched today (Tuesday June 18) and ends at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday June 19). It’s the second surprise sale in the last week.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “We have just launched an incredible 48hr flash sale with flights from £16.99 right across our network.

“Whether you’re seeking adventure, sunny beaches, or a new destination to explore, you’re sure to find it across Ryanair’s industry leading network of sun and city break destinations, including longstanding hotspots like Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Cologne, Edinburgh, London, Prague, Bordeaux, and or Olbia.”

58 holiday destinations you can fly to from £12.99

Hundreds of flights are discounted, but these destinations are among the cheapest - available at a number of UK airports from £12.99.

Aalborg Aarhus Belfast Barcelona Barcelona Reus Bergerac Beziers Cap d’Agde Bologna Bordeaux Berlin Brandenburg Billund Brive Brno Brussels Charleroi Carcassonne Cologne Copenhagen Cork Dublin Dubrovnik Dusseldorf Weeze Edinburgh Eindhoven Frankfurt Han Goteborg Landvetter Hamburg Ibiza Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Kerry Klagenfurt Knock La Rochelle Limoges Madrid Marseille Memmingen Menorca Milan Bergamo Milan Malpensa Nantes Newquay Cornwall Osijek Oslo Torp Ouarzazate Orebo Palma de Mallorca Perpignan Pisa Poitiers Rijeka Rimini Rodez Santiago Shannon Szczecin Tours Loire Valley Venice M.Polo Zadar

How to book discounted flights in the Ryanair flash sale

Ryanair’s flash sale includes hundreds of budget flights to Europe and beyond.